Actor Mohanlal hospitalised in Kochi due to breathing issues: Reports

Actor Mohanlal has been admitted to Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi.

Updated18 Aug 2024, 03:04 PM IST
File photo of a poster of Mohanlal-starrer film. (For representational purpose)
File photo of a poster of Mohanlal-starrer film. (For representational purpose)(@Mohanlal)

Actor Mohanlal has been admitted to hospital due to fever and breathing issues, said reports on Sunday.

The veteran actor has been admitted to Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi.

The superstar was hospitalised after experiencing fever, breathing difficulties, and generalised muscle pain, reported Mathrubhumi news.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar to debut in Telugu cinema with Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

For five days, the actor has been advised to avoid public interactions and follow a prescribed medications, reads a hospital statement.

Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai shared the hospital's official statement.

On work front, superstar Mohanlal's directorial debut "Barroz" is now set to hit the screens on October 3.

The release date of the 3D fantasy drama, which was announced back in 2019, has been delayed multiple times. It was previously scheduled to be released on March 28.

Mohanlal, who also stars in "Barroz", announced the new date of the movie's release.

Also Read | Mass-market Telugu films woo Malayalam industry actors

"'Barroz' is coming to reveal his secrets on 3rd October 2024. Mark your calendars for a magical adventure," the star wrote on X on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Mohanlal visited Wayanad's landslides affected areas at Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages, and announced 3 crore through ViswaSanthi Foundation for rehabilitation in Wayanad where massive landslides wreaked devastation.

"We are announcing 3 crore at the initial stage for rehabilitation through ViswaSanthi Foundation. For the rehabilitation project, we are contributing 3 crore now and will contribute as the need arises," Mohanlal said while speaking to reporters in the Mundakkai region.

Also Read | Wayanad landslides: ₹6,000 rent for survivors, 6 lakh compensation for kin

ViswaSanthi Foundation is a non-profit organization established by Mohanlal in the name of his parents Viswanathan and Santhakumari in 2015.

The actor, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, was seen wearing an Army uniform as he visited the affected sites.

He also met with the affected people and interacted with the Army personnel engaged in the relief and rescue operations on site.

 

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 03:04 PM IST
