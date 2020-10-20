Malayalam actor Prithviraj tests positive for Covid following a movie shoot

Malayalam actor, director and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran has tested positive for Covid-19 and he confirmed the same through a statement on Twitter.

Prithviraj has been shooting his upcoming film, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ since October 7, 2020. The entire case and crew were to follow protocols and take the test for Covid-19 at the beginning and on the last day of the shoot.

While the whole team was following all the safety guidelines, the actor’s latest test results came back positive and has gone into isolation. He is symptomatic at present and in a perfect shape.

Prithviraj Sukumaran said in his social media post, "Hello everyone! I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's "Jana Gana Mana" since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated."

His statement further read, "Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

