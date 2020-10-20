Malayalam actor Prithviraj tests positive for Covid following a movie shoot

Prithviraj Sukumaran said in his social media post, "Hello everyone! I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's "Jana Gana Mana" since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated."