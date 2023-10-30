Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon found dead at Thiruvananthapuram apartment: Reports
Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon dies: Reports cited preliminary investigation as showing that the actor died by suicide. However, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.
Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon was found dead at her apartment in Srikaryam, Thiruvananthapuram, several reports claimed on Monday. According to Hindustan Times Telugu, the 35-year-old actor was found hanging at the flat that she shared with her husband Manoj.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message