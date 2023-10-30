Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon found dead at Thiruvananthapuram apartment: Reports

Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon found dead at Thiruvananthapuram apartment: Reports

Livemint

Malayalam actor Renjusha Menon dies: Reports cited preliminary investigation as showing that the actor died by suicide. However, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Renjusha Menon (Photo: Renjusha Menon/Instagram)

Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon was found dead at her apartment in Srikaryam, Thiruvananthapuram, several reports claimed on Monday. According to Hindustan Times Telugu, the 35-year-old actor was found hanging at the flat that she shared with her husband Manoj.

According to the report, police initially confirmed that she died by suicide. The actress was reportedly going through financial troubles. Her body will be taken for autopsy later, NDTV reported.

"Police have started investigating the incident. The police said that the matter will be clear once the post-mortem report comes," the Hindustan Times reported.

A few hours before her death, the actor posted a video on Instagram along with 'Anandha Ragam' co-star Sreedevi Anil.

According to local reports, Renjusha Menon, a native of Kochi, had started her career as a TV show anchor before venturing into TV serials. She made her acting debut on the small screen with TV serial 'Sthree'.

She is well known for her supporting roles in several television shows and movies including 'City of God', 'Marykkundoru Kunjaadu', 'Bombay March', 'Karyasthan', 'One Way Ticket', 'And Athbhutha Dweepu', among others, NDTV reported.

Menon also worked as a producer in several serials and was also a professional Bharatanatyam dancer, local reports said. She is survived by her father CG Ravindranath and mother Umadevi.

Last month, another Malayalam actress, Aparna Nair also died by suicide. She had also acted in some serials and movies. Aparna was staying with her husband and their children, police had said.

The news of Menon's demise left her fans shocked and heartbroken, who condoled her death and posted comments on her Instagram page. One user wrote, "Just a fraction of a second enough to change the destiny...Rest in Peace Sister."

Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 05:04 PM IST
