Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko arrested by Kerala Police for alleged drug use

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested on Saturday by Kerala Police for alleged drug use.

As per police, the actor was booked under Sections 27 (consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrest comes hours after the actor appeared before the Kochi city police for questioning. He appeared before cops on Saturday over an incident in which he allegedly fled a hotel during an anti-drug raid. The actor visited the police station following a formal notice issued by the cops.

Shine arrived at the Ernakulam North Police Station by around 10 am along with his lawyers, PTI reported quoting police sources.

Police said that the medical examination of Shine as well as further proceedings will be conducted soon.