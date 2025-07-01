Malayalam actress Minu Muneer arrested for derogatory social media posts on Balachandra Menon, released on bail

Malayalam film actress Minu Muneer was arrested on Monday by the Cyber Police in Kochi for allegedly making derogatory comments against veteran actor-director Balachandra Menon through social media. She was later released on bail.

The actress was arrested in connection with a case registered in October last year, following a complaint accusing her of making repeated offensive comments online against Menon.

According to the police, the comments were made shortly after the release of the Hema Committee report, which examined the issue of harassment and abuse faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

The charges against the actress include Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (criminal intimidation), Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (publishing or transmitting obscene content online), and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act (causing nuisance through repeated or anonymous communication), the police added.

In September last year, Minu Muneer had alleged that filmmaker Menon forced her to watch group sex in his room in 2007.

"There were a few other men sitting and watching. There were three girls and him in the room engaged in it. I walked out of the room. He asked me to sit and watch," Muneer was quoted as saying by India Today.

She had also accused several people, including actor Jayasurya and CPI(M) MLA Mukesh, of physical and verbal abuse.

The Justice Hema Committee report, made public on August 19, 2024, noted that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

On September 25, Malayalam actor Edavela Babu was arrested by the Special Investigation Team after he was accused of physical and verbal abuse by Minu Muneer.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 25 informed the Kerala High Court that it has dropped further action in the 35 cases lodged on the basis of the Justice Hema Committee report, as none of the victims came forward to give their statements.

The Justice Hema Committee was established by the Kerala government following the 2017 actress assault case. It probed various allegations of sexual harassment against women professionals in the Malayalam film industry.

In view of the SIT report, a bench of Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and CS Sudha said that for now no further action was required to be taken in the crimes registered by the agency.

The court noted that a Film Conclave has been scheduled by the state government in the first week of August 2025 and directed that the petitions be listed on August 13 for further consideration.