Malayalam actor Mohanraj, aka Keerikkadan Jose, passes away in Thiruvananthapuram

Published4 Oct 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Malayalam actor, Mohanraj, famously known as Keerikkadan Jose from the movie Kireedam, passed away due to a prolonged illness on Thursday. 

The seventy-two-year-old actor had been ailing for some time and took his last breath at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, reported The Hindu. Several film industry actors paid tribute to the actor, known for his negative roles.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal paid his heartfelt tribute to his co-star. In the movie Kireedam, released in 1989, Mohanlal had played the role of Sethumadhavan aka Sethu.

(THis is a breaking, refresh for updates)

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 06:36 AM IST
