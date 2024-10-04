Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Malayalam actor Mohanraj, aka Keerikkadan Jose, passes away in Thiruvananthapuram

Malayalam actor Mohanraj, aka Keerikkadan Jose, passes away in Thiruvananthapuram

Livemint

Malayalam cinema's supervillain, Mohanraj, aka Keerikkadan Jose, passes away in Thiruvananthapuram

Malayalam actor Mohanraj passed away on Thursday

Malayalam actor, Mohanraj, famously known as Keerikkadan Jose from the movie Kireedam, passed away due to a prolonged illness on Thursday.

The seventy-two-year-old actor had been ailing for some time and took his last breath at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, reported The Hindu. Several film industry actors paid tribute to the actor, known for his negative roles.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal paid his heartfelt tribute to his co-star. In the movie Kireedam, released in 1989, Mohanlal had played the role of Sethumadhavan aka Sethu.

(THis is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.