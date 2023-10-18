Malayalam film actor Kundara Johny dies at 71 from heart attack
- Kundara Johny acted in over 500 films during his career
Noted Malayalam film actor Kundara Johny passed away from a heart attack at a private hospital in Kollam, PTI reported. He was 71. He was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday evening, the FEFKA Directors' Union said in a Facebook post.
Actor Johny Joseph, popularly known by his stage name Kundara Johny is survived by his wife Stella, who is a professor at a college in Kollam.
Condoling the demise of the actor, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said Johny acted in more than 500 films during his over four-decade-long career.
Johny was known for his impactful portrayal of negative characters in Malayalam films. Johny made his debut, at the age of 23, through the 1979 Malayalam movie, Nithya Vasantham, playing a 55-year-old character
‘Meppadiyan’, which was released in 2022, was his last movie.
He also did Tamil films like Vaazhkai Chakram and Nadigan.
His other film includes 'Godfather', 'Inspector Balram', 'Aavanazhi',' Rajavinte Makan', 'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu' , 'Kireedom', 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, 'Samooham', 'Chenkol', 'Aaraam Thampuran', and 'Varnapakittu', among many others.
-With agency inputs
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!