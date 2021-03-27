Subscribe
Home >News >India >Malayalam film actor Mohanlal to make directorial debut

Malayalam film actor Mohanlal to make directorial debut

The film will be made in 3D and feature actor Mohanlal himself.
2 min read . 10:07 AM IST

  • The superstar, who was last seen in Drishyam 2, that released on Amazon Prime Video, was to make his acting debut in 1978 with the film Thiranottam, which was produced by him along with a few friends

New Delhi: Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal is all set to make his directorial debut with Barroz. The film will be made in 3D and feature the actor himself alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The movie is said to be set against the backdrop of the maritime history of Portugal, Spain, Africa and India. Barroz is the big-screen adaptation of filmmaker-writer Jijo Punnoose’s story Barroz Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure, revolving around a mythical figure called Barroz, who has been guarding Vasco da Gama’s treasure for over 400 years.

The superstar, who was last seen in Drishyam 2, that released on Amazon Prime Video, was to make his acting debut in 1978 with the film Thiranottam, which was produced by him along with a few friends. Due to some issues with the censor board, the film was only released 25 years later. In 1980, Mohanlal was cast as the lead antagonist in Manjil Virinja Pookkal – the directorial debut of Fazil which became a major success.

By 1983, he was credited with more than 25 feature films, most of them had him playing negative roles. Movies such as Ente Mohangal Poovaninju, Iniyengilum, Visa, Attakkalasham, Kaliyil Alpam Karyam and Sreekrishna Parunthu helped change his image. Remaining the face of the Malayali superstar for years, the actor was known for his likeable, family image in the 1990s.

In recent years, he has notched up hits such as Telugu action drama Janatha Garage that made worldwide collections of 135 crore and director Priyadarshan’s Malayalam crime thriller Oppam that collected 65 crore worldwide. The latter would’ve remained the highest Malayalam grosser of the time when released in 2016 but the actor beat his own record with Pulimurugan, an action adventure that notched up 152 crore worldwide. It is currently one of the highest grossing Malayalam films of all time.

He is slated to be next seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, a historical war film, written and directed by Priyadarshan that is yet to be released in theatres but has already received the national award for best feature film for this year.

