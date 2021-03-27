Malayalam film actor Mohanlal to make directorial debut

The superstar, who was last seen in Drishyam 2, that released on Amazon Prime Video, was to make his acting debut in 1978 with the film Thiranottam, which was produced by him along with a few friends. Due to some issues with the censor board, the film was only released 25 years later. In 1980, Mohanlal was cast as the lead antagonist in Manjil Virinja Pookkal – the directorial debut of Fazil which became a major success.