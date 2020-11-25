Malayalam film ‘Jallikattu’ is India’s official Oscar entry

Jallikattu is the second Malayalam film to be submitted as the country’s entry to the Oscars in the past decade after Adaminte Makan Abu in 2011. Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy was the selected entry last year. However, only three Indian films have ever made it to the final list of Oscar nominations—Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001). The 2021 Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021 instead of the usual second Sunday of February because of the covid-19 pandemic.