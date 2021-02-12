Malayalam film to debut on OTT platforms 42 days after theatrical release

The underlying logic to that is that films in India make most of their business within their first or second week in theatres and a faster digital premiere will not only help cash in when the interest is still alive but will also ensure better deals for producers. Mint had earlier reported that on average, the top 10 Hindi film hits each year make 39.68% of their lifetime collections over their opening weekends and 66.6% of their earnings from the opening weeks. In fact, some go even further--Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 made 60.57% of its overall collections in its first three days and 84.24% of its earnings over the first seven.