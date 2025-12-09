Malayalam filmmaker PT Kunju Muhammed booked under BNS for allegedly molesting woman in Thiruvananthapuram

Police in Thiruvananthapuram have filed a case against veteran Malayalam filmmaker PT Kunju Muhammed. The action follows a complaint of alleged molestation filed by a woman.

The accuser is also associated with the film industry. Both she and Muhammed were members of the selection committee for the forthcoming International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The alleged incident reportedly took place last month at a city hotel. Both individuals were staying there for their committee duties. The woman alleged that Muhammed molested her at the hotel on the final day of the screening sessions.

The Cantonment Police in Thiruvananthapuram formally registered a case after receiving the complaint.

Charges were filed for outraging the modesty of a woman and making unwelcome physical contact against her will. These come under Sections 74 and 75(1), respectively, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the preliminary investigation, authorities confirmed they have examined the hotel’s CCTV footage.

The police stated that the director is scheduled to be formally questioned soon.

Muhammed is a well-known personality in Kerala. He is recognised for his work as an acclaimed filmmaker and producer, and he has also previously served as an independent MLA supported by the Left Front.

Maharashtra: Man held for raping minor girl in Pune Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man has been held for allegedly raping a minor girl while she was on her way to school in Pune district of Maharashtra, as reported by news agency PTI.

According to the Pune Police, the incident took place in the Vishrantwadi area on 4 December.

The accused had befriended the 14-year-old girl two months ago, and on the day of the assault, he accosted her, offering to drop her off at school on his motorcycle, they said.

However, instead of taking her to school, the accused allegedly took the teen to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her and threatened her, an official from Vishrantwadi police station said.

The victim narrated the incident to her father on 7 December, following which a complaint was lodged.

The accused has been booked under sections 64 (1) (rape) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.