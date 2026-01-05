Malayalam singer Chitra Iyer’s sister dies in trekking mishap in Oman

The sister of Malayalam playback singer Chitra Iyer has died in a trekking accident in Oman. Sharada Iyer, 52, was trekking with a group in the mountainous Wadi Ghul region near Jebel Shams, the country’s highest peak, when the incident occurred on 2 January, NDTV reported.

According to authorities cited by the media outlet, Sharada Iyer was part of a trekking group navigating marked trails in the Jebel Shams area, located in Oman’s Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. While the exact cause of her death has not been disclosed, officials noted that the region’s steep cliffs, narrow paths and rugged terrain are known risks for trekkers. Gulf News first reported details of the incident.

Sharada Iyer was formerly employed as a manager with Oman Air and had been living in the Middle East for several years. Family members said arrangements are under way to bring her body back to India. According to media reports, her last rites will be performed on 7 January at the family’s ancestral home in Thazhava in Kerala.

Confirming the news, Chitra Iyer shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, remembering her sister with a mix of grief, affection and humour. In a deeply personal post, she described Sharada as spirited and irrepressible, writing that she could not imagine life without her sister’s constant presence and voice. The post drew an outpouring of condolences from colleagues, fans and members of the music fraternity.

Actress-singer Anjali Sivaraman also posted a heartfelt tribute to her aunt, “I can’t begin to express the grief I’m feeling… it feels like a void of some sort.. like something is wrong or something is missing and the world just isn’t right anymore. Everything feels wrong. You weren’t just our aunt but also our mother, our friend, our biggest supporter, our biggest cheerleader… you were love and light and life. You lived life to its fullest, right up to the last second. We made so many plans… we had so much left to do, so many memories left to make, so many laughs left to be had. I can’t fathom never speaking to you again. I don’t know what else to do but to talk to you as though you’re still here… my heart is broken forever and I don’t know how I’ll ever put the pieces back together… I love you so much. You will forever remain in my heart and i will forever carry you with me. I love you more than words can express. I miss you… I love you.”

Sharada Iyer was originally from Thazhava and was the daughter of late agricultural scientists R D Iyer and Rohini Iyer. She is survived by her sister, Chitra Iyer, who is widely recognised for her work in Malayalam cinema.