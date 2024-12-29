Malayalam actor Dileep Sankar was found dead in a Thiruvananthapuram hotel room while working on a television serial. His last appearance on set was two days ago. The police are investigating, and colleagues noted he had been dealing with health issues.

Malayalam TV actor Dileep Sankar was found dead in an hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Sankar was shooting for an ongoing television serial and currently the shoot was temporarily on hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dileep had last been on set two days prior and was planning to return once filming resumed. Till then he decided to stay in the hotel.

As per news reports, Dileep's co-actors had reportedly tried contacting him on his phone but received no response. Concerned, they visited the hotel to check on him but did not reach him before his death. The hotel staff discovered his body after a foul smell came from the room. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some of his colleagues noted that he had been facing health problems. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident. Initial reports indicate no signs of foul play.

"There are no signs of foul play at this stage. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem," said police sources told Asianet.

Who is Dileep Sankar? Dileep, known for his roles in popular TV serials like Ammayariyathe and Panchagni. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dileep, celebrated for his versatile acting in both television serials and films, was deeply loved by his fans. He most recently appeared as Chandrasenan in the ongoing serial Panchagni and earned widespread appreciation for his portrayal of Peter in Ammayariyathe.

The sudden death of Dileep has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam entertainment industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Renowned writer MT Vasudevan Nair passes away at 91 Renowned writer, Jnanpith Awarde and Padma Bhushan Awarde, MT Vasudevan Nair, passed away at a private hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode on Wednesday at the age of 91.

Vasudevan Nair, popularly known as MT, is regarded as one of the most successful writers of novels and screenplays in Malayalam. He also wrote essays, short stories, travelogues and even directed films.