Malayali actor Dileep acquitted in 2017 high-profile sexual assault case — Timeline

Malayalam actor Dileep was acquitted in a high-profile case related to the sexual assault of a south Indian actress in 2017. Following his acquittal, he claimed that the case was a conspiracy to ruin his career and image as he accused the police and media of destroying his reputation. Let's have a look at timeline of events that preceded the landmark order delivered today.
- The incident traces back to 17 February 2017 when several persons forced their way into the vehicle the multi-lingual actress was travelling in. They kept her hostage for two hours.
- Kerala police nabbed the accused soon after the incident. Two months later, the first charge sheet was filed against seven persons in April.
- Further probe into the case led to Dileep's arrest on 10 July 2017 as investigation revealed that the prime accused, Sunil, had allegedly sent a letter to him from jail.
- On 3 October 2017, Dileep was granted bail.
- In November 2017, police filed a supplementary charge sheet against Dileep and 6 more persons. Five among them turned approvers or were discharged later.
- The assailants had recorded the sexual assault, but the police were unable trace the mobile phone on which the video was recorded. Memory card submitted by a lawyer in the court, containing the videos was used as evidence in the case.
- The prosecution had alleged that the sexual assault was a conspiracy to seek revenge after the complainant informed Dileep's first wife, Manju Warrier, of his illicit relationship.
- During the trial, Dileep submitted a petition in the Kerala High Court in 2019, seeking CBI probe. However, the plea was rejected.
- In the same year, the Supreme Court issued orders directing authorities to complete the trial within six months.
- However, proceedings were delayed due to frequent petitions before higher courts by the accused, the prosecution and the complainant.
- Even when the trial finally began in January 2020, the proceedings were halted again due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- In December 2020, the prosecution knocked at the doors of higher courts, seeking transfer of the trial to another court after Special Prosecutor A Suresan resigned.
- On 29 December 2021, when the investigation officer was to be examined as the last witness, the prosecution had informed the court that new information had emerged and sought further investigation, halting the trial again.
- Film director B Balachandra Kumar brought in a new twist in the case when he claimed that Dileep possessed visuals of the victim.
- Another case was filed against Dileep and 5 others, alleging that the 6 individuals conspired to harm the investigation officers.
- After several delays, the trial resumed and V N Anilkumar was appointed Special Public Prosecutor, but he resigned in December 2021 following which V Ajakumar took his position.
- In 2022, the complainant alleged tampering with the memory card kept in court custody. Following a fact-finding inquiry, it was found that the memory card had been accessed by a magistrate and later by officials at the District Sessions Court.
- In the wake of findings of the fact-finding report, the High Court to issue detailed guidelines in December 2023 on handling sexually explicit evidence.
- During the trial, several individuals from the film industry were examined.
Shortly after a local court acquitted Dileep after a years-long legal battle, he said, “It was done to destroy my career, image, and life in society.” Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan assured to provide complete justice to the survivor actress and said that the government would file an appeal in the High Court against the verdict.