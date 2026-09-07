Malaysia Airlines Kuala Lumpur-Jeddah flight diverted to Chennai after engine issue; 186 people on board land safely

A Malaysia Airlines flight bound for Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Chennai on Monday after a technical issue involving one of its engines, with a full emergency declared at the airport, according to PTI.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH156, carrying 186 people, landed safely at Chennai airport after the diversion. Appropriate emergency response arrangements were activated at the airport, the news agency reported.

The technical issue involved Engine No. 2, an airport official said as per the report.

“Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams,” the spokesperson said.

The official added that airport operations remain normal.

The airline and technical teams are expected to assess the aircraft to determine the nature and extent of the engine problem. Further details about the cause of the technical issue and the flight's onward journey were not immediately available.

There were no immediate reports of injuries following the aircraft's safe landing in Chennai.