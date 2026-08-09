Malaysia Airlines pilot ‘distracted by laser beam,’ left disoriented before landing at Kolkata airport

The pilot of the Malaysia Airlines, which faced a problem while landing at the Kolkata airport, was reportedly ‘distracted by a laser beam,’ according to news agency PTI.

The flight MH-184 from Kuala Lumpur, carrying 159 passengers, was scheduled to land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 11.20 pm on Saturday.

But when the aircraft was approximately eight nautical miles from the runway, the pilot reportedly noticed a bright laser beam flashing towards the cockpit from the Madhyamgram-Barasat side, airport sources told PTI.

The aircraft finally landed safely at around 11.25 pm, and all passengers and crew members were reported safe.

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“Laser affected pilot's vision, disoriented him” According to the PTI report, the sudden laser flash affected the pilot's vision, momentarily disorienting him. As a result, the aircraft could not land at the scheduled time and had to circle before making another approach.

The airline informed the airport authorities of the incident. The Kolkata airport authorities also lodged a complaint with the NSCBI Airport Police Station, sources told PTI.

Intense laser beams can temporarily impair a pilot's vision, causing distraction and even temporary blindness-like effects, posing a risk during the critical stages of take-off and landing, the sources said.

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Use of laser lights around airport is prohibited Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh told PTI that the use of laser lights around the airport is prohibited. However, he noted that such incidents occur occasionally and can affect aircraft operations.

He said the matter has been brought to the notice of the police authorities, who are investigating the case.

Previous laser light incidents Pilots have previously complained about laser beams affecting their vision during take-off and landing on earlier occasions as well.