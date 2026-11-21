Earlier this week, Malaysia announced that it is ending its visa-free entry arrangement for Indian passport holders starting January 1, 2027, making it mandatory for Indian travellers to secure a visa before entering the country.

The announcement was made in a notice dated November 17, in which the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) confirmed that Indian passport holders will no longer be allowed visa-exempt entry into the country.

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What changes under the revised rules? According to the new rules, Indian passport holders will now be required to obtain an approved visa before travelling to Malaysia. The department stated that applications could be submitted via the country's MyVISA online portal from December 1, 2026, allowing travellers to obtain the required clearance before the new rules take effect.

Also Read | Malaysia visa rules change from 2027: What Indian tourists need to know

Why did Malaysia end visa-free entry for Indian passport holders? While the exact reason behind the latest revision is unclear, the Immigration Department has not publicly confirmed a specific reason for ending the exemption. The following developments, however, provide some context to the decision.

According to The Week, some of the factors that may have influenced Malaysia's approach include:

1. Malaysia first introduced the 30-day visa-free entry facility for Indian passport holders on December 1, 2023, to boost tourism in the post-COVID period. The arrangement was later extended until December 31, 2026. However, Kuala Lumpur has not announced a further extension, allowing the exemption to end and making visas mandatory for Indian travellers from January 1, 2027.

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2. Two months before the notice to end visa-free entry for Indians, in September, the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur issued a formal advisory warning Indian nationals against using the 30-day tourist visa exemption to enter the country in search of jobs or to extend their stay. It noted that paid work requires a proper employment pass or Visa With Reference (VDR).

In a document dated September 22, the Indian High Commission wrote:

"There is a noticeable increase in Indian nationals arriving in Malaysia using the 30-day visa-free facility to seek employment. The High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur, alerts Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia on tourist visas against taking up employment. Many Indian nationals are misled by unscrupulous agents with false job promises, leading to overstay, illegal status, exploitation, detention, and legal action. This is a clear violation of immigration rules, as the visa-free entry facility, which permits Indian passport holders to stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days, is granted for tourism and social visits only."

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3. Additionally, since September 2026, Malaysia's Immigration Department has been tightening visa regulations for foreign nationals. The measures include limiting Multiple Entry Visas (MEVs) to citizens of 31 eligible countries and introducing an automatic expiry period of seven working days for applications that remain incomplete in the system.

Separately, Malaysian authorities have advised foreign visitors to purchase travel medical insurance that remains valid throughout their stay. In an announcement issued on November 16, the Immigration Department said non-residents would be responsible for paying for any medical treatment or healthcare services they receive in the country.

The department also recommended MyTripPass, an inbound travel platform that provides medical insurance and emergency assistance, as a supporting document when applying for a Malaysian visa.

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With the visa-free arrangement set to end on December 31, 2026, Indian travellers planning to visit Malaysia from January 2027 will need to factor in the additional visa application process before making their travel plans.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.