Malaysia may be visa-free, but Indians still risk no entry under NTL: What it means

Flying to Malaysia this holiday season? You may not be allowed to land in the country if you don't fulfil certain criteria required for legal entry into Malaysia.

Earlier in June, as many as 10 Indian nationals were reportedly refused entry into Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) despite the country’s ongoing visa-free travel policy for Indian passport holders.

Recently, the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur noted incidents in which several Indian nationals were issued the ‘Not to Land’ (NTL) notices by the Malaysian immigration authorities at the international airport, “thus denying them entry into Malaysia”.

In the wake of these incidents, the high commission issued an advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia, listing the reasons behind Indians getting ‘Not to Land’ notices.

Reasons for issuing NTL include: (a) Lacking sufficient funds

(b) Verifiable proof of accommodation

(c) Genuine return air tickets

What if you are issued NTL? "In such cases, the Indian nationals have to remain inside the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) till the airlines which brought them to Malaysia repatriate them back to the airport in India from where they have boarded the flights," the advisory states.

"This leads to passengers remaining stranded at KLIA till their repatriation, causing undue hardships, which is surely avoidable," it added.

Therefore, Indians planning a visit to Malaysia were advised to strictly follow all guidelines and comply with entry-related requirements issued by the Government of Malaysia, "particularly the proof of sufficient funds, verifiable proof of accommodation, and genuine return air tickets".

What are the entry requirements? Entry requirements/conditions for foreigners visiting or temporarily staying in Malaysia include:

1. Holding a valid passport or a valid travel document with a validity of more than 6 months

2. Obtain a valid VISA (for nationals who require a visa to enter Malaysia)

3. Having sufficient financial provisions to sustain the period of stay in Malaysia

4. Applicant is not registered under the Suspect List of the Immigration Department of Malaysia or the stolen Lost Travel Document (STLD) system

5. Applicant is not categorised as a prohibited immigrant

Website: https://www.imi.gov.my/index.php/en/main-services/syarat-kemasukan-ke-malaysia-en/ or www.imi.gov.my

Visa-free entry into Malaysia Malaysia permits visa-free entry for up to 30 days for each entry and visit.

The Malaysian government earlier announced the extension of visa waiver for Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia until December 31, 2026, for up to 30 days, for business, tourism, social and transit purposes.

