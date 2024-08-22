Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was on a State visit to India from August 19 to August 21. This was the first visit of PM Anwar Ibrahim to India as the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim sang classic Bollywood song 'Dost dost na raha' during his visit to Delhi. A viral video, purportedly shot at Delhi's Taj Hotel, showed Ibrahim singing and enjoying Mukesh's classic song as musicians played the rhythm for him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his Malaysia counterpart in a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on August 20. The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, shared pictures of the two leaders posing with each other, as they met as a part of the Malaysian PM's State visit to India.

"A special beginning to an important visit! PM @narendramodi warmly received PM @anwaribrahim of Malaysia in a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the MEA said in a post on X. "Malaysia is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and a valued partner in the region," the post said in August 20.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting at the Hyderabad House in the national capital. "Transforming - partnership! PM @narendramodi extended a warm welcome to PM @anwaribrahim of Malaysia at Hyderabad House ahead of their talks," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

"Productive discussions to further deepen engagement across various domains of partnership and exploring new areas of collaboration lie ahead," the post added. The two sides inked a number of pacts, including one on employment and repatriation of workers and another on boosting cooperation in the area of digital technologies.

The larger focus of the Modi-Ibrahim talks was to expand trade and investment and explore cooperation in new and emerging areas. "We have decided that the India-Malaysia partnership will be elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said in his media statement, adding there is a lot of potential for cooperation in the economic sphere.