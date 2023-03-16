Malaysia's Petronas offers ₹3,800 crore for stake in NTPC's green arm, says report2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 06:31 PM IST
- The offer price was higher than the 30 billion rupees NTPC had been expecting when it asked for expressions of interest in NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) last year and was 78% above the second-highest bidder. It values the NGEL at $2.3 billion
Malaysia's Petronas has offered 38 billion rupees ($460 million) to buy a 20% stake in the green energy arm of India's largest power producer, NTPC, in the first deal of its kind by a state-run firm, three sources told Reuters.
