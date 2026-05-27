Malda holding centre houses 9 ‘Bangladeshis’ under West Bengal's 'Detect, Delete, Deport' policy—What is it? Explained

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal on Monday put its “Detect, Delete and Deport” policy into action, with Malda becoming the first district to establish a holding centre for alleged illegal foreign nationals, where nine suspected Bangladeshi individuals have been accommodated.

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The facility, located at Chandan Park in English Bazar and currently the only such centre in the district, became operational after nine people, including three women and six minors, were brought in from the Pandua area of Gazole on Sunday amid heightened security, according to senior district police officials.

"The holding centre has started functioning. At present, nine Bangladeshi nationals are being housed there. Necessary verification and legal procedures are being carried out. The detainees are being treated in accordance with prescribed legal norms," PTI quoted an officer as saying.

What is Bengal's 'Detect, Delete and Deport' policy? Bengal's 'Detect, delete and deport' policy is a state-level crackdown on illegal immigration aimed at identifying undocumented entrants, removing them from local records, and repatriating them. Enforced by the state government, the framework directly targets undocumented individuals who do not qualify for protections under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

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Those apprehended are then shifted to newly set up holding centres, including facilities in Malda and Murshidabad, where they may be kept for up to 30 days while District Magistrates and central agencies verify their nationality and biometric details. After the verification process, detainees are handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF), which coordinates with border counterparts such as the Border Guards Bangladesh to facilitate their repatriation.

"Those who are outside the purview of the CAA are illegal entrants and will be arrested by the state police and handed over to the BSF," Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had mentioned.

Adhikari unveils 'detect, delete and deport' policy Adhikari on May 20 unveiled a stricter anti-infiltration strategy, saying his government has implemented a “detect, delete and deport” policy — a slogan that has long been associated with the BJP’s political narrative on infiltration and border issues in the state.

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The announcement came during a meeting with senior officials of the BSF, where Adhikari handed over the first phase of land required for constructing barbed-wire fencing along a 27-km unfenced stretch on the Bangladesh border.

"A letter was sent by the Centre to the state on May 14 last year regarding the direct handover of infiltrators to the BSF, but the previous government failed to implement this important provision. We have now enforced it," Adhikari stated at the state secretariat Nabanna, as per PTI.

He did not specify the law under which the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal has introduced the policy change aimed at prosecuting infiltrators.

However, the reference appeared to point to the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, enacted by Parliament in April last year, which establishes a modern, technology-driven framework for immigration control, registration, monitoring, detention and deportation across India.

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The legislation consolidates four earlier laws—the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Immigration (Carriers Liability) Act, 2000—while replacing them with a unified legal structure.

Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 Effective from September 1, 2025, the law provides for the creation of a Bureau of Immigration and authorises police officers of Head Constable rank and above to make warrantless arrests of individuals suspected of breaching mandatory immigration rules governing foreigners in India.

Shortly after the law came into force, the Union Home Ministry issued an “exemption order” stating that members of minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan—including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians—who had sought refuge in India due to religious persecution on or before December 31, 2024 without valid travel documents would not face prosecution under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

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In contrast to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which fixed December 31, 2014 as the eligibility cutoff for granting citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants, the exemption extended the timeline by ten years for purposes of non-prosecution under the new framework.

Consequently, non-Muslim refugees falling under the CAA category who entered India illegally between 2015 and 2024 from the three neighbouring countries due to fear of persecution would not be subjected to police action, despite not holding Indian citizenship.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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