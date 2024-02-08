 ‘Maldives budget has gone up to ₹771 crore’: MEA says India is ‘committed development partner’ | Mint
‘Maldives budget has gone up to ₹771 crore’: MEA says India is ‘committed development partner’

 Livemint

The budget allocation for the Maldives has increased to ₹770.9 crore, according to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (HT)Premium
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (HT)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the budget allocation for the Maldives has increased to 770.9 crore. He also said that the new figures will be revised after getting more details.

In addition to informing about the increased budget allocation for the island nation, the MEA also termed India an “important committed development partner for the Maldives."

“Budget for the Maldives this time is 770.9 crores..it has gone up. The new figure will also be revised once we have more details and more clarity on what sort of forward movement is happening...We remain an important committed development partner for the Maldives," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters during the weekly briefing on Thursday.

The confirmation by the MEA on the increased budget allocation for the Maldives has come at a time when the island nation has asked India to remove its troops by May 10. Currently, the Maldives is governed by a pro-China leadership. 

As India has begun the withdrawal of its troops from the Maldives, its aviation platforms on the archipelago will be managed by competent Indian technical personnel, said Jaiswal.

In this regard, a second high-level group meeting took place in Delhi on February 2 and a third meeting will be held in the coming weeks.

"I would like to say, the present personnel will be replaced by competent Indian technical personnel," the ME spokesperson said.

Maldives on risk of ‘high-debt’

On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund has warned the Maldives of a ‘high risk’ of external and overall debt distress.

"Following the pandemic-induced contraction, the Maldivian economy expanded by 13.9 per cent in 2022 and is estimated to grow by 4.4 per cent in 2023. As tourist arrivals are expected to rise further, growth is projected at 5.2 per cent in 2024," the report stated.

The IMF report was released after an IMF mission led by Piyaporn Sodsriwiboon visited Male from January 23-February 6 to discuss recent economic developments and the country's policy priorities.

The IMF pointed out that the current account deficit of the Maldives remains at a high level amid elevated fuel prices and strong import demands.

More Less
Published: 08 Feb 2024, 05:08 PM IST
