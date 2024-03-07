India slips to 6th rank on Maldives Tourism charts as President Mohamed Muizzu welcomes China
India-Maldives diplomatic row: India had topped the chart showing the Maldives' tourism market share till December last year. India's rank has been dropping since January 2 this year.
India slipped to sixth spot on the 'Top 10 Markets' list of Maldives Tourism, as per a daily report released by the island nation's Ministry of Tourism on March 4. India's rank on Maldives Tourism charts has been dropping ever since Mohamed Muizzu became Maldives' President.