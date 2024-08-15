Maldives’ Mohamed Muizzu, others wish ’all-weather friend’ India on its 78th Independence Day

Maldives President Muizzu, and politician Abdulla Shahid, along with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, congratulated India on its 78th Independence Day

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published15 Aug 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Independence Day 2024: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country at the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, several neighbouring countries including the Maldives, and US took to social media platform X, to extend their wishes for India's historic day.

Maldives: ‘All weather friend’, ‘enduring friendship’

Maldives President, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, wished India on Independence Day, and said Maldives-India's “enduring friendship, rooted in history, has evolved to foster prosperity and development in the Maldives and the region.”

He further added that “As we look to the future, I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen, driving mutual prosperity and shared goals,” Muizzu wrote on X.

Notable Maldives politician, Abdulla Shahid, also wished PM Modi, and External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, and the “the warm and friendly people of India.” He stated that India has proved to be an “all weather” friend to Maldives.

“India has proved to be an “all weather” friend of the #Maldives. Our first and best responder for any crisis we have faced. An invaluable partner in our development journey. The people of Maldives continue to benefit from the generous development assistance and human resource development, and deeply cherish this relationship,” Shahid wrote on X, for Independence Day celebrations.

United States: ‘US-India cooperation is expanding at a rapid pace’

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, congratulated the people of India, and said the relationship between the two countries is expanding at a rapid pace.

Highlighting India's rich diversity, Blinken said “US-India cooperation is expanding at a rapid pace as we continue to work together to advance our shared vision of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. From climate and clean energy to defense and space technologies, US-Indian bilateral cooperation is more wide-ranging and stronger than ever before,” reported PTI.

While Olympic bronze medal winner Manu Bhakher was spotted, sitting with the Indian contingent, leaders of the Opposition including Rahul Gandhi, along with NDA allies were also seen near the front rows.

First Published:15 Aug 2024, 09:45 AM IST
