Maldives' Muizzu calls India ‘closest, most-trusted ally’, PM Modi stresses ‘friendship first’: Top points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on two-day visit to the Maldives, on Monday assured India’s continued support to the island nation in strengthening its defence capabilities.

PM Modi and the Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu also addressed a joint press meet where PM Modi the growing security cooperation between the two nations reflects the depth of their trust.

Among other things, PM Modi also announced major financial commitment to the island nation saying India will provide a line of credit of $565 million to the Maldives.

The prime minister also handed over 72 vehicles and equipment for use by the Maldives National Defence Force.