Maldives' Muizzu calls India ‘closest, most-trusted ally’, PM Modi stresses ‘friendship first’: Top points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on two-day visit to the Maldives, on Monday assured India’s continued support to the island nation in strengthening its defence capabilities.

PM Modi and the Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu also addressed a joint press meet where PM Modi the growing security cooperation between the two nations reflects the depth of their trust.

Among other things, PM Modi also announced major financial commitment to the island nation saying India will provide a line of credit of $565 million to the Maldives.

The prime minister also handed over 72 vehicles and equipment for use by the Maldives National Defence Force.

Here's top 10 things PM said in his address: “India-Maldives relations are centuries-old. We are neighbours, partners and true friends who stand together in times of need. Like I said earlier too, Maldives holds a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy...This is not just diplomacy but a relation of deep affinity.” “We are both partners of the Global South. Whether it is Infrastructure or Capacity Building, India has been a true partner and companion at every turn of Maldives' development journey. Now we should move forward on trade, security, and sustainable development.” “It is an honor for me to attend as the Guest of Honour on the 60th Independence Day of the Maldives. I express my gratitude to the President for this invitation. And on behalf of all Indians, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the people of the Maldives.” “Mutual cooperation in the field of defense and security is a testament to mutual trust. The Defense Ministry building, which is being inaugurated today, is a concrete structure of trust. It is a symbol of our strong partnership.” “To give a new flight to our development partnership, we have decided to provide a “line of credit” of 565 million dollars, which is approximately five thousand crore rupees, for the Maldives. This will be used for projects related to the development of infrastructure here, in line with the priorities of the people of the Maldives.” “Built with India's cooperation, four thousand social housing units will now become a new beginning for many families in the Maldives. They will be new homes. The Greater Male Connectivity Project, Addu road development project, and the redeveloped Hanimaadhoo International Airport will transform this entire region into a significant transit and economic hub.” “India is the closest neighbor of the Maldives. The Maldives holds an important place in both India’s “Neighbourhood First” Policy and MAHASAGAR vision.” “India is also proud to be the most trusted friend of the Maldives. Be it a disaster or a pandemic, India has always stood by as the ‘First Responder’. Whether it is about providing essential commodities or managing the economy post-Covid, India has always worked together.” “On behalf of all Indians, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the President and the people of Maldives on the historic 60th anniversary of independence.” “On this historic occasion, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President for inviting me as the Guest of Honour.”