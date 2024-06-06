Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu coming to India?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Earlier Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu congratulated Narendra Modi, who is is set to stake claim to form the new government in India.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has reportedly been invited to the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi, who is likely to be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India later this week. Several reports, including Wion and News 18, reported that Muizzu has been invited to attend caretaker PM Modi's oath ceremony likely to held on June 9.