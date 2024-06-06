Hello User
Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu coming to India?

Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu coming to India?

Livemint

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Earlier Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu congratulated Narendra Modi, who is is set to stake claim to form the new government in India.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly invited President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu for his oath taking ceremony

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has reportedly been invited to the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi, who is likely to be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India later this week. Several reports, including Wion and News 18, reported that Muizzu has been invited to attend caretaker PM Modi's oath ceremony likely to held on June 9.

However, there has been no official confirmation, either from the Indian or the Maldivian side, as of now.

If the news hold true, this will would be Mohamed Muizzu's first visit to India after becoming Maldives President last year. The development would be crucial in the backdrop of the India-Maldives diplomatic row since January.

ALSO READ: Indian military exits from Maldives at President Mohamed Muizzu's request

Narendra Modi is set to form the government in India for the third consecutive term after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won over 290 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The BJP alone won 240 of the 543 seats – falling short of the majority mark in the Lower House.

As Modi is set to stake claim to form the new government, many world leaders, including Muizzu congratulated him. In a post on X on June 4, Muizzu said, “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term."

“I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," the Maldivian President said.

Caretaker PM Modi responded to Muizzu, saying, "Thank you President Mohammed Muizzu. Maldives is our valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region. I too look forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening our bilateral ties."

Who all are invited to Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony?

Several other leaders have been reportedly invited for the Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. According to sources, leaders of the of the neighbouring countries are likely to be invited for the ceremony.

They may include: Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

The formal invitations will be sent on Thursday, June 6.

