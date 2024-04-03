Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reportedly said on Tuesday that Indian troops "stationed on the second platform will be withdrawn within the current month". He said this while ensuring that "foreign troops stationed in Maldives will be withdrawn by May 10".

According to Maldives' PSM News, Muizzu highlighted the presence of Indian troops on three platforms in Maldives.

ALSO READ: How did China strengthen its bond with Maldives amid India exit? 10 key collaborations between Male, Beijing

He said the troops on the third aviation platform will be withdrawn by May 10. He was quoted as saying that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Maldives is being "pursued in accordance with diplomatic norms and principles".

ALSO READ: India slips to 6th rank on Maldives Tourism charts as President Mohamed Muizzu welcomes China

While making the announcement, Muizzu reiterated his government's commitment "to prioritising the interests and visions of the Maldivian people in Parliament".

He also said that the aim behind "strengthening defence and security relations with friendly nations" is to safeguard the sovereignty and independence of the Maldivian people.

Muizzu's statement came days after the Maldives signed a defence agreement with China. He had reportedly informed that the Chinese government is ready to extend training to the Maldives army and provide non-lethal weaponry under a military grant.

Soon after taking over as the Maldives President, Muizzu asked India to withdraw its military personnel from Maldives by May 10. According to reports, he declared that no Indian military personnel, including those in civilian attire, would be permitted in his country after May 10.

The first batch of as many as 25 Indian troops left the Maldives around March 13. China's spokesperson Wang Wenbin had then reacted to the first batch of Indian military personnel leaving the Maldives. He said, "China supports the Maldives in upholding its territorial sovereignty".l

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!