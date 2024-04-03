Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu says second batch of Indian troops to be withdrawn 'within current month'
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu highlighted the presence of Indian troops on three platforms in Maldives and assured their departure by May 10.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reportedly said on Tuesday that Indian troops "stationed on the second platform will be withdrawn within the current month". He said this while ensuring that "foreign troops stationed in Maldives will be withdrawn by May 10".
