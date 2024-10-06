Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu arrives in Delhi on 1st bilateral visit to India | Watch
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed on Sunday arrived at Delhi airport on 1st bilateral visit to India.
President Muizzu—who is scheduled to be in India from October 6 to 10—will hold meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials.