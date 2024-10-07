Maldives President Muizzu resets ties, calls India ‘valued partner’ amid economic crisis: ‘Indian tourists are welcome’

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, on a four-day India visit, said he would not to anything to undermine India's security and called New Delhi a “valued partner.” He urged Indian tourists to return, which is key to its economy.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published7 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. (PTI)

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in India on Sunday for a four-day state visit and said Maldives would not do anything that undermines India's security. 

Notably, Mohamed Muizzu, who is seen by some as a ‘pro-China’ leader, said that New Delhi is a “valued partner and friend,” and cooperation in several fields, including defence, will “always be a priority.”

The Maldives President said Male's relationship with India is “built on respect and shared interests” and that Delhi has been, and is, one of the archipelago's largest trade and development partners, a national English daily reported.

This turnaround in ties between the two countries comes from tensions between them over the past year and after Muizzu won the elections in Maldives last November on the back of his ‘India Out’ campaign.

Also Read | Maldives President Muizzu arrives in India on 1st bilateral visit | Watch

He asserted, “Respect for our neighbours and friends is embedded in our DNA,” amid his appeal to heal ties after the diplomatic row that severely hit its economic sector last year. 

Calling on Indian tourists to return to boost its most important economic sector, he said, “Indians make a positive contribution... Indian tourists are welcome.”

Amid the country's economic crisis, Mohamed Muizzu said, “India is fully cognisant of our fiscal situation, and as one of our biggest development partners, will always be ready to ease our burden, find better alternatives and solutions to the challenges we face,” BBC reported.

Also Read | Maldives President to visit India amid tourism loss: Bailout package on card?

Maldivian President's visit to India follows an official invitation from President Droupadi Murmu. This is his second visit to India this year since he attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June.

The Maldivian President, whose delegation includes nearly a dozen ministers and senior officials, was received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

According to a Maldives Foreign Ministry press release, on October 6, Mohamed Muizzu met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital to discuss issues relating to fostering and maintaining good ties between the two countries.

Also Read | Maldives Prez Muizzu denies ‘India Out’ agenda, says, ‘took action against...’

During the meeting, the issue pertaining to the progress of current initiatives supported by the Government of India was addressed. Furthermore, elaborate discussions were conducted regarding exploring additional opportunities that both countries view as mutually beneficial, aligning with the Maldives' current development priorities.

Taking to X, S Jaishankar wrote, “Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will give a new impetus to our friendly ties.”

Additionally, the Maldivian President and the First Lady, Sajidha Mohamed, interacted with the Maldivian community in New Delhi. 

According to an ANI report, they inquired about the well-being of the community, listened to their concerns and challenges, and reaffirmed the administration's dedication to addressing the issues during their interaction.

7 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Maldives President Muizzu resets ties, calls India 'valued partner' amid economic crisis: 'Indian tourists are welcome'

