Maldives row impact? India drops to 5th spot on island's top 10 tourism markets list — where China stands
Analysis of data shows that in the last one month, China took over India around January 21 in terms of the number of tourist arrivals in the Maldives. Before this, China was trailing India in the chart showing 'Top 10 Markets 2024' of the Maldives tourism.
India, which had topped the Maldives tourism chart in December 2023, slipped to the fifth spot as per data released by the Maldives Ministry of Tourism on Monday. However, China remained at the third spot — as compared to its position in December 2023 — in the ranking of the Maldives' top 10 tourism markets.