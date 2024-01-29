India, which had topped the Maldives tourism chart in December 2023, slipped to the fifth spot as per data released by the Maldives Ministry of Tourism on Monday. However, China remained at the third spot — as compared to its position in December 2023 — in the ranking of the Maldives' top 10 tourism markets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An analysis of the data shows that in the last one month, China took over India around January 21 in terms of the number of tourist arrivals in the Maldives. Before this, China was trailing India in the chart showing the 'Top 10 Markets 2024' of the Maldives tourism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Vs China: What data say As of December 31, India bagged the top spot in the Maldives tourism market share (11.1 per cent), followed by Russia and China (10 per cent). China was not even on top 10 list in the data released on January 3, 2024, by the Ministry of Tourism of the Maldives.

However, by January 13, India slipped to the third position with an 8.1 per cent market share. China was in the sixth spot. Later, as of January 21, China marched its way up to the fourth spot, with India further being pushed back to the fifth spot.

By January 28, data from the Maldives Ministry of Tourism showed China in third position with 9.5 per cent of the Maldives' tourism market share, while India remained at the fifth spot.

This shows that India's position in Maldives tourism market significantly declined in just a month — from December 31 to January 29. While China's position among the top 10 countries dwindled over a month, the country maintained its position at the third spot by the end of January. Russia and Italy were at first and second spot respectively.

Here's a look at India Vs China tourists in the Maldives from Dec 31, 2023-Jan 28, 2024: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Source: Maldives' Ministry of Tourism

As of (date) India and China's Position Tourist arrivals from India Tourist arrivals from China Jan 28 India-5; China-3 13,989 16,529 Jan 23 India-5; China-4 10,685 11,414 Jan 21 India-5; China-4 9,744 10,113 Jan 16 India-4; China 6 7,633 5,821 Jan 13 India-3; China-6 6,269 4,288 Jan 10 India-4; China-7 3,334 1,363 Jan 9 India-3; China-7 3,791 1,676 Jan 8 India-4; China-7 3,334 1,363 Jan 6 India-3; China-8 2,372 897 Jan 3 India-3; China-10 1,319 357 Jan 2 India-3; China not in Top 10 842 - Dec 31 India-1; China-3 209,198 187,118

India vs China tourism in Maldives The Maldives has been witnessing a shift in tourism dynamics. India was among the largest tourist markets for the Maldives in 2023. However, before 2020, people from China were leading the tourism charts in the Maldives. The increase in arrivals from India started in 2020, as compared to that from China. Click here to understand the trend in details

India-Maldives controversy Maldives tourism saw a decline in India's share amid diplomatic tensions over the derogatory remarks by some Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the first week of January, PM Modi visited Lakshadweep and shared a couple of pictures, showing the "stunning beauty of its islands".

However, a few political leaders of the Maldives saw it as an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination or a “competition" to the Maldives. They reportedly used "derogatory" remarks against PM Modi.

In reaction to Maldivian politician's comments, "Boycott Maldives" trended on social media. Amid the row, the Maldives' former deputy speaker Eva Abdulla said she wanted to apologise for the remarks and urged Indians to keep coming to the island nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

