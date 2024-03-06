Maldives snubs India over hydrographic survey deal after signing military pact with China
India-Maldives diplomatic row: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reportedly said his government is implementing efforts to seek facilities and machines so as to perform hydrographic surveys through the country’s own means.
In yet another blow to India-Maldives ties, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reportedly announced that the country will not renew an agreement with India to conduct hydrographic surveys. Maldives plans to acquire the facilities and machines required to do the exercise by itself, the president said.