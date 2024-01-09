Maldives tourism industry condemns remark on PM Modi's Lakshadweep post: ‘India always been 1st responder to…’ 10 points
India-Maldives row: MATI expressed gratitude for India's support and contributions to the Maldives' tourism industry, calling India one of its closest neighbors and allies.
The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) has come in support of India and ‘strongly condemned’ the derogatory remarks made by the ministers on PM Modi's post on Lakshadweep. A massive row was triggered last week as Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit.