The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) has come in support of India and 'strongly condemned' the derogatory remarks made by the ministers on PM Modi's post on Lakshadweep. A massive row was triggered last week as Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit.

Here are 10 points you need to know 1. “The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) strongly condemns the derogatory comments made by some Deputy Ministers on social media platforms, directed towards the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Narendra Modi as well as the people of India," the official statement released on 8 January stated.

Calling India its closest allies, MATI said, "India is one of our closest neighbours and allies. India has always been a first responder to various crises throughout our history and we are immensely grateful to the close relationship that the Government as well as people of India have maintained with us."

3. "India has also been a consistent and significant contributor to the Tourism Industry of the Maldives. A contributor that has greatly assisted our recovery efforts during COVID-19, right after we re-opened our borders. Since then, India has continued to remain as one of the top markets for the Maldives. It is our sincere wish that the close relationship between our two nations endures for generations to come and as such, we refrain from actions or speech that may have any negative impact on our good relationship," the statement issued by MATI stated.

Also Read: MakeMyTrip observes 3400% increase in Lakshadweep searches amid India-Maldives row 4. On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

Also Read: India promoting Lakshadweep beaches for tourism. How attacks on PM Modi are backfiring on Maldives 6. In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi.

7. Zahid Rameez, who is a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives Senate reportedly took a dig at India, saying that the "idea of competing with us is delusional." He said his "sentiments were expressed in the context of growing Indian influence in" Maldives political affairs. Abdulla Mahzoom Majid said he wished success for India's tourism, but added that "targeting the Maldives so explicitly isn't diplomatic."

According to Maldivian media reports, deputy ministers in the youth ministry Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid have been suspended over their posts. Earlier on Sunday, the Maldivian government also distanced itself from Minister Mariyam Shiuna's derogatory remarks, saying her opinion does not reflect the government's views.

9. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu who is in China, to strengthen bilateral ties with Beijing. Muizzu, who is regarded as “pro-China", skipped a visit to India and visited China, unlike his predecessors. On Monday, China's state media Global Times, in an editorial, mentioned Muizzu's visit to the East Asian Nation, and referred to India's diplomatic row with the Maldives, and called for an "open-minded" approach to looking at South Asian issues.

10. Mickail Naseem, Member of Parliament from Maldives has called on the Parliament to summon the foreign minister for the inaction and lack of urgency shown by the Maldives government. Former Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi also said that derogatory comments against PM Modi demonstrate the "short-sightedness" of the Maldives government, adding that India has been a reliable ally, providing assistance in various sectors, including defense, and criticized any attempt to undermine the longstanding relationship.

Also Read: Indians 'cancel' trips, bookings as Maldives minister gets slammed for insulting PM Modi, posting 'Hinduphobic' tweets Meanwhile, The Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in its initiatives like SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the Neighbourhood First Policy' of the Modi government. Notably, lakhs of Indians toured Maldives in the past few years. Indians top Maldives' tourist arrival figures, with more than 2 lakh of them visiting it every year after the COVID-19 pandemic, news agency PTI reported. Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) called upon domestic traders and exporters to refrain from conducting business dealings with the island nation, PTI reported. EaseMyTrip also suspended all flight bookings to the island nation on its website "in solidarity" with India.

(With agency inputs)

