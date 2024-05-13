Maldivian defence minister admits 'no pilots fully operational' as Indian defence personnel depart, says report
Ghassan acknowledged that despite some Maldivian National Defense Force (MNDF) members being trained, no one was qualified to operate the aircraft provided by the Indian military. Indian forces have left the country at the request of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.
Defense Minister Ghassan Maumoon confirmed shortcomings in the Maldivian military's aviation capabilities, shortly after the departure of 76 Indian defence personnel, who had been stationed in the Maldives to operate two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft. The Indian forces left at the request of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, amid diplomatic tensions between Maldives and India.