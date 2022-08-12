Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Male-bound private aircraft diverted to Coimbatore after smoke warning. Details here

Male-bound private aircraft diverted to Coimbatore after smoke warning. Details here

12 Aug 2022

  • The carrier with 92 passengers on board was diverted after a smoke warning was detected

Male-bound private aircraft diverted to Coimbatore on Friday afternoon following 'faulty' smoke warning, Official sources said. The aircraft, which was carrying 92 passengers, detected the smoke warning following which it was directed. 

The alarm went off after the twin engines allegedly overheated and the flight landed safely at the Coimbatore airport.  “The engineers checked the engines and declared that there was some 'fault' in the alarm and declared that the aircraft was fit to travel. Subsequently, it proceeded towards its destination," the sources added.

(With inputs from agencies)

