Malegaon blast 2008 case: Special NIA court likely to deliver judgement on July 31

The NIA court had initially reserved its verdict for May 8 on April 19.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated8 May 2025, 12:56 PM IST
Special NIA court likely to announce judgement on July 31 in Malegaon blast case. (File photo)
A Special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court on Thursday stated it is likely to deliver the verdict in the 2008 Malegaon blast case on July 31, citing the large volume of documents involved and the need for additional time to assess them thoroughly, PTI reported.

The NIA court had initially reserved its verdict for May 8 on April 19. However, Special Judge A.K. Lahoti postponed the pronouncement to a later date.

(More to come)

