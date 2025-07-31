Malegaon Blast verdict today after 17 years of legal proceedings; ex-MP Pragya Thakur among accused | 10 points

Nearly 17 years after a deadly blast claimed six lives and left more than 100 injured in Maharashtra's communally sensitive Malegaon town, a special NIA court is expected to pronounce its verdict in the case on Thursday, July 31.
The trial, which started in 2018, got over on April 19, 2025, however. the case was reserved for judgement.
Six persons were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in the town, located about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008.
The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) before being transferred to the NIA in 2011.
(With inputs from agencies)