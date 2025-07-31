Malegaon Blast verdict today after 17 years of legal proceedings; ex-MP Pragya Thakur among accused | 10 points

Nearly 17 years after a deadly blast claimed six lives and left more than 100 injured in Maharashtra's communally sensitive Malegaon town, a special NIA court is expected to pronounce its verdict in the case on Thursday, July 31.

Advertisement

The trial, which started in 2018, got over on April 19, 2025, however. the case was reserved for judgement.

Here's the top updates of the hour: BJP leader and former MP Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit were among the seven accused who faced trial in the case for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.

The other acuused include - Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which conducted the probe into the case, has sought "commensurate punishment" for the accused.

During its final arguments, the NIA told the court that the Malegaon blast — which occurred in a town with a significant Muslim population — was orchestrated by the conspirators to terrorise a section of Muslim community, disrupt essential services, create communal tensions.

Advertisement

The NIA based its finding on "relevant, admissible, cogent, trustworthy, wholly reliable and proved evidence" and "conclusively and cogently" established the crucial circumstances to form a complete chain of events.

The blast took place during the holy month of Ramzan, just before the Navratri festival, the NIA pointed out, claiming the intention of the accused was to strike terror in a section of the Muslim community.

The charges comprised UAPA sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) and various IPC sections, including 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups).

During the trial, the prosecution presented 323 witnesses, of whom 37 turned hostile.

Advertisement

Also Read | Malegaon blast case: Special NIA judge AK Lahoti named in transfer list

Thakur, in her final statement, submitted that her implication in the case is "totally illegal, bad in law and contrary to the law of the land and with malafide intention and ulterior motive".

Purohit has submitted that "there is no material evidence" linking him to the alleged offence."The prosecution's case rests on fabricated and contradictory witness statements that are devoid of any independent corroboration and fail to meet the evidentiary threshold required in law," his final arguments claimed. Six persons were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in the town, located about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008.

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) before being transferred to the NIA in 2011.

Advertisement