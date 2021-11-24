Mumbai's Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) trial court on Wednesday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur to appear before it whenever summoned in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Thakur made an appearance in the court during the day but said that her health is not good and she has to get admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for treatment.

The court has adjourned the case till 1 December.

The 51-year-old BJP leader had last appeared before the court in the case in January this year.

She is out on bail on health grounds and had earlier sought exemption from personal appearance in the trial court citing her physical condition.

However, last month, a video of her purportedly seen playing kabaddi had gone viral on social media and attracted heavy criticism from opposition parties.

The video showed Thakur playing a game of kabaddi on the premises of a Kali temple.

Earlier, a video of her taking part in a Garba dance during the Navratri festival had also emerged.

But her sister said her spine problem can give her trouble at any time.

“You never know at which moment it can create problems for her. There is a problem with her L4 and L5 bones (vertebrae) as they got dislocated because ATS Maharashtra (investigators) threw her on the floor," said Upma Thakur.

Case against Thakur

Seven persons, including Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Ajay Rahirkar, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay and Sudhakar Dwivedi, are facing trial in a case related to bomb blasts at Malegaon in Maharashtra on 29 September 2008.

They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges include Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and Sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153(a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, following which, Thakur was in prison for almost nine years and was granted bail in 2017.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.