Malegaon case: NIA court tells Pragya Thakur to be present ‘whenever summoned’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Seven persons, including Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Ajay Rahirkar, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay and Sudhakar Dwivedi, are facing trial in a case related to bomb blasts at Malegaon in Maharashtra on 29 September 2008
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mumbai's Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) trial court on Wednesday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur to appear before it whenever summoned in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mumbai's Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) trial court on Wednesday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur to appear before it whenever summoned in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
Thakur made an appearance in the court during the day but said that her health is not good and she has to get admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for treatment.
But her sister said her spine problem can give her trouble at any time.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
But her sister said her spine problem can give her trouble at any time.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“You never know at which moment it can create problems for her. There is a problem with her L4 and L5 bones (vertebrae) as they got dislocated because ATS Maharashtra (investigators) threw her on the floor," said Upma Thakur.
“You never know at which moment it can create problems for her. There is a problem with her L4 and L5 bones (vertebrae) as they got dislocated because ATS Maharashtra (investigators) threw her on the floor," said Upma Thakur.
Case against Thakur
Case against Thakur
Seven persons, including Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Ajay Rahirkar, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay and Sudhakar Dwivedi, are facing trial in a case related to bomb blasts at Malegaon in Maharashtra on 29 September 2008.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Seven persons, including Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Ajay Rahirkar, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay and Sudhakar Dwivedi, are facing trial in a case related to bomb blasts at Malegaon in Maharashtra on 29 September 2008.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The charges include Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and Sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153(a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC.
The charges include Sections 16 (committing the terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and Sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153(a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC.
Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, following which, Thakur was in prison for almost nine years and was granted bail in 2017.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, following which, Thakur was in prison for almost nine years and was granted bail in 2017.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With inputs from agencies.
With inputs from agencies.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!