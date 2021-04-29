Bengaluru: Shopping mall operators, who had started seeing some signs of recovery after being hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic last year, are once again facing considerable challenges as the raging second wave leads to increased restrictions and economic uncertainties.

The second wave has resulted in increased pressures on mall operators’ cash flows and rising concerns given the fixed nature of debt obligations, particularly in the absence of government support, rating agency Icra said in a note on Thursday.

The quality and diversity of tenants will play a key role in determining shopping malls’ ability to recover from the disruption, particularly those who have higher proportion of brands in the highly impacted sectors.

After having to extend rental waivers in 2020-21, mall operators are again looking at offering rental waivers and concessions in the current year, given the reduction in footfalls and consequent retail spends, particularly in geographies facing high curbs, Icra said.

The weakening financial profile of tenants in multiplexes, family entertainment centres, food courts and restaurants is further exacerbating the situation.

Thus, rental collections are likely to remain under pressure, at least over the near-term.

In the absence of any support to the retail real estate sector, such as moratorium on debt obligations, which was available during March-August 2020, the extent of liquidity and financial flexibility available with mall operators will remain a critical determinant of their ability to tide over the cash flow disruptions.

Larger mall operators, with strong parentage, healthy balance sheets and better credit availability, are expected to be better positioned to manage the growing risks.

“The net operating income of mall operators is getting hit by the fresh localized restrictions being imposed by states, which, in turn, is further impacting debt coverage and protection metrics. The larger players were able to tide over the earlier disruptions on the back of diversified revenue streams from varied segments, available liquidity and strong tenant profile. Smaller players, however, faced challenges given their lower diversification and portfolio strength, limited liquidity and credit availability. With the onset of this second wave now, overall sectoral stress is increasing," said Mahi Agarwal, sector head and assistant vice-president at Icra.

With the ongoing second wave, the gradual recovery witnessed in recent months is affected. The expected reduction in net operating income is leading to concerns, given the fixed nature of debt obligations under a lease rental discounting structure.

While the tenants in impacted sectors comprise 20-25% of a mall, differentiated performance is also expected among the retail stores that comprise the balance 75-80% of the leased area.

Categories with higher pent-up demand or low physical contact requirements demonstrated better recovery post Q1 FY2021, and a similar trend is expected this time around as well.

Thus, strength and diversity of tenants will continue to play an important role in the mall’s ability to tide over and recover from the impact of this second wave.

“Larger players would have healthy liquidity and diversified revenue streams to continue to tide over the disruptions. Most investment grade entities would also have Debt Service Reserve Accounts (DSRA) equivalent to one to three months of debt servicing requirements, although timely utilisation of the same by the lenders in case of any shortfall will remain critical for keeping debt servicing satisfactory. Overall, availability of adequate liquidity and financial flexibility would remain the key," Agarwal said.

However, smaller mall operators, who make up the majority of the market, with limited resources are likely to face the brunt of the challenges.

Over time though, as vaccine rollout gains steam, good recovery is expected, considering the strong long-term demand drivers associated with the sector, added Agarwal.





