Mall operators face cash flow pressure on covid restrictions

“The net operating income of mall operators is getting hit by the fresh localized restrictions being imposed by states, which, in turn, is further impacting debt coverage and protection metrics. The larger players were able to tide over the earlier disruptions on the back of diversified revenue streams from varied segments, available liquidity and strong tenant profile. Smaller players, however, faced challenges given their lower diversification and portfolio strength, limited liquidity and credit availability. With the onset of this second wave now, overall sectoral stress is increasing," said Mahi Agarwal, sector head and assistant vice-president at Icra.