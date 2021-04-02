Mallika Srinivasan appointed chairperson of Public Enterprises Selection Board

NEW DELHI: The ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions on Thursday announced the appointment of Mallika Srinivasan, as the chairperson of Public Enterprises Selection Board through an order. Srinivasan, currently the chairman and managing director of Tractors and Farm Equipments Ltd ( TAFE ), will be the first private sector executive to be appointed to the position which is effectively responsible for transfers and appointments of officials of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

TAFE is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of tractors in the Indian market, based out of Chennai.

Mallika Srinivasan is a thought leader and a strategist, recognized for entrepreneurship, commitment to excellence and contribution to Indian agriculture machinery business and academia. She is presently the chairman and managing director of TAFE, a ₹93 billion tractor major incorporated in 1960 in Chennai, India, according to the company’s website.

“In a span of 25 years, Mallika has established TAFE as a quality mass manufacturer of tractors, a lean and resilient organization that can effectively weather the cyclicality of the tractor business. With her special emphasis on product and process development, she has ensured significant expansion of TAFE's product range. She enhanced and leveraged the engineering strengths at TAFE to design, develop and manufacture a range of products for international markets, while simultaneously strengthening TAFE's partnership with AGCO for mutual growth, in both, the components and complete tractors businesses," the company added.

