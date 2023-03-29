Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at PM Modi over ‘corrupt coming together’ jibe2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 01:09 PM IST
Congress Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit back at the Prime Minister over his comments that corrupt were coming together to end the credibility of central institutions.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on PM Modi in response to the latter's statement that corrupt were coming together to end the credibility of central institutions. Kharge also asked the Prime Minister to stop calling himself an anti-corruption crusader while questioning him on scams in BJP-ruled states.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×