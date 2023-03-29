Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on PM Modi in response to the latter's statement that corrupt were coming together to end the credibility of central institutions. Kharge also asked the Prime Minister to stop calling himself an anti-corruption crusader while questioning him on scams in BJP-ruled states.

Targeting the Prime Minister on Twitter Kharge wrote, “Who owns ₹20,000 crore in Adani's shell companies? Are Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya, Jatin Mehta, etc. members of your ‘Bhrashtachari Bhagao Abhiyan’? Are you the convenor of this alliance?"

.@narendramodi जी



अडानी की Shell Cos में ₹20,000 Cr किसके हैं ?



ललित मोदी, नीरव मोदी, मेहुल चोकसी, विजय माल्या, जतिन मेहता आदि क्या आपके “भ्रष्टाचारी भगाओ अभियान के सदस्य है ?



आप इस गठबंधन के Convenor हैं ?



खुद को Anti-Corruption Crusader बता Image Makeover बंद कीजिए!



1/3 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 29, 2023

In yet another tweet Kharge questioned the BJP's involvement in some corruption cases. He wrote, “Why is your government accused of 40% commission in Karnataka? Why are you involved in the No. 1 corrupt government in Meghalaya? Are BJP leaders not involved in the Sanjivani Cooperative scam in Rajasthan, Poshan scam in MP or Naan scam in Chhattisgarh?"

The Congress leader, however, questioned why 95% of the cases filed by the ED are against opposition leaders while leaders get a clean chit after joining the BJP. He wrote, “The ED is on 95% of opposition leaders, and the leader in the BJP washed clean with the washing machine? If your chest is fifty-six inches, form JPC and hold an open press conference for the first time in nine years. Yes! answer those who do not ask these - 'Aap aam kaise khate hain' (How do you seat mangoes) or 'why don't you get tired'."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the expansion of the BJP headquarters on Tuesday, had lashed out at the opposition, accusing it of launching a "brashtachari bachao andolan" (campaign to save the corrupt).

Taking a jibe at the opposition, PM Modi said, “At a time when the country is on the rise on the global stage, anti-India forces, both within and outside, are coming together… Some parties together have launched a brashtachari bachao andolan"

“When the agencies take action against those who are involved in corruption, the agencies are attacked. When the court gives a decision, the court is questioned." the Prime Minister added

Opposition parties have been united in demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the alleged financial irregularities committed by the Adani Group. 14 opposition parties have also approached the Supreme Court claiming the BJP-led central government is misusing the federal agencies to stifle dissent in the country.