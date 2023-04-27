‘Hate is coming out’: BJP leaders rage as Kharge makes fresh attempt to clarify ‘PM Modi like poisonous snake’ jibe2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:19 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday expressed regret after a row erupted over his ‘poisonous snake’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge waded headfirst into controversy on Thursday after seeming to suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a ‘poisonous snake’. While the senior politician soon issued a clarification - he was talking about the BJP's ideology as a whole - top leaders from the ruling party have repeatedly called for an apology. The incident comes amid a high octane campaign ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.
