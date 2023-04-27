Home / News / India /  ‘Hate is coming out’: BJP leaders rage as Kharge makes fresh attempt to clarify ‘PM Modi like poisonous snake’ jibe
‘Hate is coming out’: BJP leaders rage as Kharge makes fresh attempt to clarify ‘PM Modi like poisonous snake’ jibe

2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:19 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Gadag, Apr 27 A(NI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses during a public meeting ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, at Ron in Gadag district, Karnataka on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Congress Twitter)Premium
Gadag, Apr 27 A(NI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses during a public meeting ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, at Ron in Gadag district, Karnataka on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Congress Twitter)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday expressed regret after a row erupted over his ‘poisonous snake’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge waded headfirst into controversy on Thursday after seeming to suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a ‘poisonous snake’. While the senior politician soon issued a clarification - he was talking about the BJP's ideology as a whole - top leaders from the ruling party have repeatedly called for an apology. The incident comes amid a high octane campaign ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. 

“If my statement has hurt anyone, if it was misconstrued and distressed anyone, I will express special regret for it. We have ideological differences. RSS-BJP's ideology is poisonous. But they compared it to Prime Minister and claimed that I commented about him. It was never my intention to speak about any person or hurt anyone," the Congress chief reiterated on Thursday evening.

The remarks came amid growing outrage in the BJP ranks with several state and Central minister criticising the Congress chief. Several lawmakers had also dismissed his initial clarification with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserting that he was trying to "wriggle out".

“Shocking that Kharge ji, also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha speaks so about the Prime Minister of India . He is now trying to wriggle out. Hate is what is coming out. Kharge ji should apologise," she tweeted.

“Mallikarjun Kharge's statement is a reflection of what the Gandhi family feels about PM...He gave clarification that he was attacking BJP's ideology. BJP's ideology is nation first. So is he saying he was not attacking PM Modi, rather he was attacking India," asserted Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Fellow Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that Kharge had used such words to “appease his political masters". Another Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said as the Congress' desperation grows, its "lies and abuses" for Modi are increasing.

"Just recently some Congie leaders want to see our PM dead, some mock him and now Mallikarjun Kharge abuses him. Mark my words, people of Karnataka will never forget, forgive or vote this bunch of Cong hoodlums who have normalized this type of vicious abuse of our PM and result will only be even stronger PM because of respect and love of people who he serves steadfastly," he tweeted.

“Those people involved in shady activities of Congress must be scared of the almighty. The more such people abuse PM Modi, the more he will get the blessings of the people," added Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

(With inputs from agencies)

